Pavlodar-Based Dancers to Dazzle World Nomad Games’ Audience with Five-Minute Spectacle

ASTANA—The dance ensemble “Nur” from Pavlodar will perform a five-minute dance featuring stunt elements depicting the cycle of human life at the World Nomad Games this September in Astana. The troupe shared their plans with Kazinform, highlighting the performance’s intricate choreography.

“This is a whole movie, packed into five minutes of choreography. Viewers will see how life is born, how a person comes into the world, grows, gets married, creates his own family, and protects it. There will be stunt elements. The history and life of Kazakhstan are shown. At the end, there is a moment when a small sprout grows into a big tree, and then a new sprout appears, showing that our country has a great future ahead. I am getting goosebumps as I share this with you,” said dancer Madina Sadvakassova.

Participation in the World Nomad Games is a significant achievement for the dance ensemble, as only professional performers are invited to this prestigious event. The ensemble, known far beyond Pavlodar, undergoes weeks of preparation for each performance, incorporating complex stunts and conveying intense emotions. Comprising eight boys and nine girls, the group’s diverse composition allows them to blend male energy with female tenderness in their routines. The ensemble has performed internationally, including in China, France, Russia, and the UAE.

From Intense Training to Global Stages: Meet the Dancers

The dancers’ rehearsals are intense and demanding, requiring substantial physical and mental stamina. Sharapi, who had previous experience in sports, highlights the unique challenges of dancing, such as endurance training and repetitive routine practice. This rigorous regimen is essential to delivering flawless and graceful performances to the audience, who should never see the struggles behind the scenes. The dancers often work through multiple rehearsals, pushing their limits to ensure every movement appears effortless and beautiful.

Madina Sadvakassova has been a dedicated dancer in the Philharmonic ensemble for four years, having nurtured her passion for dance since childhood. Her journey reflects a lifelong commitment to the art.

In contrast, the ensemble’s choreographer Otegen Sharapi’s path to dancing began relatively late. He started dancing at age 20, joining a professional team right from the beginning. Despite having no prior experience in choreography, Sharapi’s creative background in vocals and various clubs fueled his determination to pursue dance. He eventually obtained a professional education at the Institute of Culture in Barnaul.

Many professional dancers, including those in the “Nur” ensemble, juggle multiple jobs to support themselves. For instance, with unwavering support from her parents, Sadvakassova, a chemical analysis process engineer by training, chose to pursue her passion for dance full-time. Similarly, Sharapi, initially trained as an agronomist, followed his heart into dancing, ultimately gaining professional skills and confidence to pursue his dreams. The ensemble thrives on this dedication, with members continuing to perform and teach as long as they are physically able, creating a dynamic and supportive community.

The life of a professional artist involves constant travel and an irregular schedule, with events often postponed multiple times. Pavlodar dancers, in particular, have mastered the art of quickly adapting to any situation without needing an “emergency suitcase.” They know how to prepare for performances efficiently under any circumstances.

One example comes from Sadvakassova, who recounts a trip to China where the dancers lost their luggage. Despite this setback, the dancers had their essential costumes with them, allowing them to perform as planned. The luggage finally arrived on the last day of their trip, just in time for their return home.

Recently, the dancer ensemble concluded their concert season with an outdoor performance on the city’s main stage. Their next adventure will take them to the World Nomad Games in September, where they aim to captivate audiences once again.