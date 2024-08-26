More Than Sports: World Nomad Games are Tribute to Nomadic Legacy

ASTANA – The fifth World Nomad Games in September will once again celebrate the rich tradition of nomadic culture while embracing what is best in others. Over seven days, participants from 89 countries will compete in 21 sports ranging from archery and race to wrestling and tug of war, as well as traditional games of other nations like ovari and ordo.

This year’s event marks the first time that Kazakhstan hosts the game. The very first World Nomad Games were held in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ata has hosted the international competition three times in 2014, 2016 and 2018. The fourth World Nomad Games were held in 2022 in Iznik, Türkiye.

Why is Kazakhstan hosting the World Nomad Games?

Speaking to Tengri News agency, Vice President of the National Sports Association Bakytzhan Turlybekov said the event is more than just sports.

The World Nomad Games highlight Kazakhstan’s belonging to a nomadic civilization and demonstrate the country’s pride in its traditional sports, he said.

According to Turlybekov, there is enough interest among visitors for a national sports competition, with locals expecting to revive their heritage.

“The results are encouraging. People are aware, interest is high, and there is a desire to participate,” he said.

Turlybekov also said that participating in the Nomad Games is a great honor for athletes involved in national sports.

“Thirdly, with the Nomad Games on the horizon, we see renovated racecourses and sports complexes that are visually pleasing. These positive changes will undoubtedly contribute to the sustainable development of national sports,” he said.

“Now we can hold competitions in any of the national sports at the international level in our capital city,” added Turlybekov.

The games will spread across six avenues located on a “linear” principal, with all facilities positioned along a single axis: Astana Arena stadium, Kazanat racetrack, Wrestling Palace named after Ushkempirov, Alau ice palace, Qazaqstan athletic sports complex, and Duman complex.

Cultural program

The World Nomad Games is certainly a sporting event, but the organizers have stressed that unlike Olympic events, which emphasize competition, the Nomad Games focus on celebrating tradition and cultural heritage as well.

With ethnic groups from nearly 90 countries attending, it is very much a coming together of nomadic people from around the world.

Ethno auyl (ethno village) will open its doors on Sept. 7 – one day before the main event kicks off. The opening will feature a vibrant theatrical performance titled “Astana: The Capital of Nomads.”

On the following days of the Nomad Games, the cultural program will be held on a 10-hectare ethno village located on the territory adjacent to the Kazanat race course, with daily concerts, exhibitions demonstrating national crafts and an oriental market.

Each day at ethno auyl will start with the Shattyk Kerueni (Caravan of Joy) parade, showcasing the vibrant cultural heritage and traditions of the Kazakh people. From noon. to 5 p.m., the Dumandy Dala (Joyful Steppe) concerts will feature top regional groups from across the country, including ethno-folklore ensembles, Kazakh national orchestras, soloists, and dance troupes, all performing in traditional ethnic styles.

Don’t miss the thrilling musical and poetic competition of aitys, where the country’s top improv artists will showcase their talents with strings and words. It will be held every day at 2 p.m.

Later in the evenings, a lineup of acclaimed Kazakh pop artists and international groups will perform under the stars, including the legendary Arkaim instrumental duet, Birlik song and dance ensemble, and Khazar ethno-band.

All concerts organized on the main stage are open to the public.

Markets or bazaars have long been gathering places for neighboring communities, and the festival will revive this tradition at the Shygys Bazary (Oriental Bazaar). Here, visitors can savor authentic Kazakh cuisine, sampling dishes from renowned Kazakh restaurants. Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in traditional treats and delicacies, celebrating the rich flavors of Kazakhstan.

Sheberler Auyly (Village of Craftsmen) is another avenue of beauty to discover in an ethno village. More than 200 artisans from all over the country will present their unique products and share the secrets of their craft. The public will have the opportunity to buy a wide range of souvenirs and participate in master classes on jewelry making, leather processing and ceramic sculpture.