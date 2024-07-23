Traditional Archery Team Intensifies Training for World Nomad Games in Almaty

ASTANA—Almaty is hosting a field training camp for the traditional archery (sadak atu) national team to prepare for the fifth World Nomad Games (WNG).

The training camp welcomed 12 athletes, including ten selected and two reserve athletes. Six are males, and four are females.

“Training is intense, with only a few days left before the fifth World Nomad Games. We are now intensifying our training and studying new methods. Our athletes show good results at the international level. Based on our training, we will achieve good results and our athletes will definitely raise our flag on the podium,” said Dias Akhmetov, senior coach of the national team of Kazakhstan in traditional archery.

“I have been practicing traditional archery for more than five years. This sport is unique as it requires concentration, patience, and endurance. I think we will show ourselves at the highest level,” said Erbol Tapenov, a national sadak atu team member.

The Sadak Atu Federation is a member of Kazakhstan’s National Sports Association. The Association also includes the federations of baige, kokpar, assyk atu, zhamby atu, tenge ilu, kusbegilik and others.

The Kazakh Association of National Sports is headed by Islambek Salzhanov, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Altyn Qyran (Golden Eagle) Foundation Public Foundation.