Tokayev Congratulates Kazakh Athletes on Paris Olympics Achievements

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakh athletes and coaches on their achievements at the Paris Olympics during a meeting on Aug. 27, reported Akorda.

He especially noted Yeldos Smetov’s win who claimed the first Olympic gold medal for Kazakhstan in judo. Tokayev also called Nariman Kurbanov’s silver medal a historic achievement for Kazakhstan’s artistic gymnastics.

“Demeu Zhadyrayev and Nurbek Oralbay performed brilliantly in Paris. Our shooters Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev won bronze in air rifle shooting. This is our country’s first award in this sport in 28 years. Judoka Gusman Kyrgyzbaev and boxing team representative Nazym Kyzaibay were among the prize winners,” he said, expressing gratitude to the coaches and other professionals who contributed to the athletes’ preparation.

Tokayev stressed the need for reforms in professional sports, highlighting accumulated problems that require coordinated actions by the authorized ministry, the National Olympic Committee, and sports federations.

He emphasized the importance of prioritizing mass and youth sports, citing over 20,000 sports grounds and more than 16,000 specialized complexes and halls in the region. The President instructed mayors and governors to ensure these facilities are fully functional and accessible, encouraging the establishment of sections for popular sports such as football, boxing, wrestling, basketball, volleyball, archery, table tennis, and chess in all regional centers and districts.

Tokayev pointed out the key role of children’s and youth sports schools in preparing the sports reserve and systematizing their activities. Despite 162 sports being taught in over 500 such schools across the country, only 52 are Olympic sports. He advocated for comprehensive support for boarding schools and colleges that train Olympic reserves.

The President necessitated attracting highly qualified specialists to sports, noting that many talented coaches leave Kazakhstan due to a lack of support. He called for creating a strong coaching school and criticized the practice of naturalizing foreign athletes, as legionnaires often deprive local athletes of opportunities. However, he suggested considering the recruitment of foreign coaches in sports, which Kazakhstan currently faces challenges with.

Tokayev prioritized national sports development, focusing on the significance of the upcoming fifth World Nomad Games. He emphasized that the event would provide an opportunity to showcase Kazakhstan’s unique culture.

“In addition, this spectacular tournament will be an important step in strengthening the bonds of friendship between different peoples and countries. The Nomad Games provide a good opportunity to raise such topics as environmental protection, turning Kazakhstan into a green country, and its improvement. The Paris Olympics vividly demonstrated the mutual support and unity of all Turkic peoples,” he said.

In conclusion, Tokayev recalled that the main thing is broad and consistent support for mass sports and forming a comprehensively developed, healthy nation. He urged the country to move forward systematically and confidently, as “Kazakhstan does not need imaginary one-day achievements.”

The President wished success to Kazakh athletes participating in the Paralympic Games and presented state awards to the athletes and coaches who represented Kazakhstan at the Paris Olympics.