Kazakhstan Secures Silver Medals in Boxing and Greco-Roman Wrestling at 2024 Paris Olympics

ASTANA – Kazakh boxer Nurbek Oralbay won the silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the weight category up to 80 kilograms, losing to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khyzhniak.

“Silver is a worthy award, but I will do everything possible to win a gold medal at the next Olympic Games,” said Oralbay, reported the National Olympic Committee on Aug. 8.

According to Myrzagali Aitzhanov, head coach of the Kazakhstan national boxing team, the team will learn a lesson.

“In general, the final was very dramatic, exciting. This is not only my opinion; other coaches also gave high marks to this fight. There is no resentment towards our boxers. They did not get tired, they gave it their all,” said Aitzhanov.

President of Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee Gennady Golovkin congratulated Oralbay on ​​winning the silver medal.

“On behalf of the National Olympic Committee and myself, I congratulate Nurbek Oralbay on his Olympic Games silver medal. Today, not only boxing fans were in the ring with you, but also the whole country. The Olympic silver medal is a worthy award. You showed fights that you can be proud of. I also congratulate Nurbek’s personal trainer Askar Yerkebayev, who paved the way to the Olympic podium with him. This is your first Olympics, let it be only the beginning of a brilliant sports career. Let there be more wins, and the country’s flag will fly higher in their honor!” said Golovkin.

Greco-Roman wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev wins silver medal

Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev also won the silver medal in the 77-kilogram weight category at the 2024 Paris Games. Zhadrayev faced Nao Kusaka from Japan.

Yuri Melnichenko, head coach of the Kazakhstan Greco-Roman wrestling team commented on Zhadrayev’s fight.

“He fought effectively, but lacked some mobility. In one situation he failed, lost his balance, and the Japanese wrestled out of this situation… It is a pity. He fought from start to end, tried, everything was fine, until he faced a world-class opponent. Unfortunately, the victory went to the Japanese wrestler. However, Demeu is a finalist in any case, the silver medal is a great success. I thank everyone who supported us at that moment,” said Melnichenko.