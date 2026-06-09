Kazakhstan Looks to Shenzhen Experience for Development of Alatau City

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and China reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening investment and business cooperation linking Shenzhen and Alatau City during talks between Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev and Shenzhen Mayor Qin Weizhong on June 9.

Bozumbayev noted that Kazakhstan and China continue to strengthen their strategic partnership. He highlighted that bilateral trade reached a record $48.7 billion in 2025, while Chinese investment in Kazakhstan between 2005 and 2025 exceeded $29 billion, reported Kazinform.

“When developing a special legal regime and development model for Alatau City, we are taking into account the best international practices, including those of Shenzhen, which over several decades has become one of the world’s leading centers for innovation, high technology, and entrepreneurship,” Bozumbayev said.

Bozumbayev invited Shenzhen companies and development institutions to participate in Alatau City projects in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, logistics, green energy, and high-tech manufacturing.

Qin welcomed Kazakhstan’s initiative to develop Alatau City and expressed interest in expanding cooperation. He noted that the successful implementation of next-generation projects requires a long-term strategic vision, openness to investment, and consistent innovation.

The officials also discussed investment attraction, innovation ecosystems, digital urban governance, and the introduction of advanced technologies.