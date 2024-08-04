Kurbanov Wins Silver in Artistic Gymnastics at 2024 Paris Olympics, First Medal in Kazakhstan’s History

ASTANA – Kazakh athlete Nariman Kurbanov won a silver medal in the men’s pommel horse final at the 2024 Paris Games on Aug. 3. This is the first-ever medal for Kazakhstan in any artistic gymnastics event.

“I dedicate this medal to all our people. This is a long-anticipated award for our country. When I was 18, I knew that I could reach the Olympics and compete for medals and I set a goal,” said Kurbanov after the ceremony.

Kurbanov successfully performed in the pommel horse exercises final winning 15.433 points and became the second.

Irishman Reece McLenaghan won the gold medal with 15.533 points and American Steven Nedoroshchik won the bronze with a result of 15.300 points.

Almaty-born Kurbanov, 26, is a bronze medallist on pommel horse at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games (held in 2023).