Smetov Wins Gold, Becomes First Judo Olympic Champion in Kazakhstan’s History

ASTANA – Kazakh judoka Yeldos Smetov won gold in the men’s final of the 2024 Paris Olympics in the weight category up to 60 kilograms today.

Smetov defeated France’s Luka Mkheidze, the bronze medal winner of Tokyo 2020.

Smetov thanked all Kazakh people for their support and said this is “a historic moment” for the country.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Smetov.

“Thanks to his skill and strength of spirit, the flag of Kazakhstan is flying high. Yeldos became the best in the world in the struggle with the strongest rivals, having won the main competitions of four years. The whole country admires you,” wrote Tokayev on his X account.

This is Smetov’s third Olympic award in his career. He won silver at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio and bronze medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Earlier today, Islam Satpayev and Alexandra Le triumphed over the German team in the 10-meter mixed team air rifle event and won the bronze medals, securing the nation’s first Olympic medal. It is Kazakhstan’s first Olympic medal in shooting since 1996.