Kyrgyz Republic Removed from EU Aviation Blacklist After 20 Years

ASTANA – The Kyrgyz Republic has been officially removed from the European Union’s list of air carriers banned from operating flights to EU member states.

According to the press service of the presidential administration, the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport of the European Commission informed the Kyrgyz authorities that all air carriers certified in the country have been fully exempted from the EU flight ban, reported Kazinform on June 8.

“In recent years, the country has carried out systematic work to reform civil aviation, strengthen state oversight of flight safety, and bring the national system into compliance with international ICAO standards,” the statement reads.

The decision follows a meeting of the EU Aviation Safety Committee held on May 19-21, and will be formalized through a corresponding European Commission regulation.

Kyrgyz airlines had remained on the EU aviation safety blacklist since 2006.