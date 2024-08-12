Paris Olympics Final Medal Count: Kazakh Athletes Win Seven Medals

ASTANA – The 2024 Paris Olympics concluded on Aug. 11 with the traditional closing ceremony, during which Paris handed over the Olympic flag to Los Angeles, the 2028 host city.

Kazakhstan’s olympic team took 43rd place in the medal standings, winning one gold, three silver and three bronze medals, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

The first day of the competition proved successful for Kazakhstan. Olympic debutants Islam Satpayev and Alexandra Le triumphed over the German team in the 10-meter mixed team air rifle event and won the bronze medals, securing the nation’s first Olympic medal. It is Kazakhstan’s first Olympic medal in shooting since 1996.

On July 27, Kazakh judoka Yeldos Smetov, 31, became the first Olympic champion in judo in the history of Kazakhstan, winning gold in the men’s final in the weight category up to 60 kilograms. Smetov has a full set of Olympic medals – he won silver at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio and bronze medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Gusman Kyrgyzbayev, a 31-year-old Kazakh judoka, secured a bronze medal in the 66-kilogram weight class.

On Aug. 3, Nariman Kurbanov, 26, won a silver medal in the men’s pommel horse final. This is the first-ever medal for Kazakhstan in any artistic gymnastics event.

On Aug. 6, Nazym Kyzaibay, a 30-year-old Kazakh boxer, won a bronze medal in her first Olympic Games.

On Aug. 7, boxer Nurbek Oralbay won the silver medal in the weight category up to 80 kilograms, and Greco-Roman wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev also secured the silver medal in the 77-kilogram weight category at the 2024 Paris Games.

Eighty athletes, including 54 debutants, represented Kazakhstan in 25 sports.