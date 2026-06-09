Citizens of 105 Countries Can Enter Kazakhstan with Electronic Visas

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has introduced simplified entry and stay procedures for foreign visitors to support tourism development, Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov announced at a June 9 government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

Citizens of 105 countries can obtain electronic visas without visiting embassies. Kazakhstan has also introduced the Digital Nomad Visa for IT specialists and the Neo Nomad Visa for tourists, while arrival notifications can be submitted online by the host party, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

QR-coded tourist cards containing travel regulations and emergency contacts are being distributed at airports and major border crossings. The QazETA mobile application is also being developed to expand migration services.

Tourist police units operate in all 18 regions, providing security at tourist attractions and national parks, with officers trained in foreign languages.

Tax revenue from tourism surpasses $1.3 billion

Tourism contributes 5 trillion tenge (US$10.3 billion) to Kazakhstan’s economy and supports more than 600,000 jobs. Foreign tourist spending reached $2.9 billion, while investment in the sector increased by 33% to 1.3 trillion tenge (US$2.7 billion). Tax revenues rose by 18% to 630 billion tenge (US$1.3 billion) in 2025.

Legislative amendments adopted in March established a green corridor for tourist buses, reducing border-crossing times for organized groups. The reforms also established requirements for visitor centers and tourism service providers.

National parks welcome a record 3.7 million visitors

According to Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev, visits to specially protected natural areas increased from 2.8 million in 2024 to 3.7 million in 2025. National parks currently offer 179 tourist routes and 42 ecological trails. To encourage domestic tourism, children under 18 now receive free admission to national parks.

As part of the Taza (Clean in Kazakh) Kazakhstan initiative, the Clean Tourism program has expanded from pilot projects in the Charyn Canyon and Kolsai Lakes national parks to several other protected areas. The project includes separate waste-collection infrastructure, information boards, reverse-vending machines, and biodegradable bags for visitors. This year, implementation continues in five additional national parks.

Smart tracking aims to reduce emergency response times

Kazakhstan plans to introduce a digital monitoring system to improve tourist safety in mountainous areas, Minister of Emergency Situations Chingiz Arinov said.

Over the past five years, rescuers have conducted more than 1,000 mountain search-and-rescue operations, saving around 1,500 people. The new system will automate route monitoring and notifications to rescue services, improving emergency response times.

Medical tourism emerges as a fast-growing sector

Medical tourism remains one of Kazakhstan’s fastest-growing tourism segments due to its combination of high-quality services and competitive prices. The country received around 80,000 foreign patients last year, according to Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabosynov.

Ten medical institutions hold international JCI accreditation, and a roadmap for medical tourism development for 2026-2028 is being prepared with the Healthcare Ministry.

The Baikonur complex

The Baikonur complex also remains a key tourism attraction. Under the Tourism Development Concept through 2030, the permit processing period for foreign visitors has been reduced to 10 days, improving access to launch and inter-launch tourism programs.