Kazakh PM Sends Off National Team to Summer Paralympics

ASTANA – Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov presented Kazakhstan’s national Paralympic team with the state flag, which they will carry during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, scheduled from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

“The Paralympic Games are not just a sport, they are a testament to the boundless potential of a human. Your willpower and courage are worthy of admiration. Millions of people are inspired by your dedication and unwavering spirit, learning to overcome life’s obstacles,” Bektenov said.

Kazakhstan’s para athletes will be competing in their eighth Paralympic Games. Since 1996, they have secured seven medals, including two golds, four silvers, and one bronze.

Having won 33 licenses, 44 athletes will compete in nine sports this year, including para-athletics, para-powerlifting, para-taekwondo, para-swimming, para-judo, para-canoe, men’s sitting volleyball, para-shooting, and for the first time, para-table tennis.

The national sitting volleyball team ranks among the top six out of 75 countries worldwide.

Kazakhstan is committed to developing Paralympic sports. It has opened new, well-equipped sports complexes, a specialized sports training center, 15 sports clubs, three schools, and a sports development directorate. The country has also introduced support programs and prepared a coaching corps.