Kazakh Judoka Gusman Kyrgyzbayev Wins Bronze at Paris Olympics

ASTANA – Gusman Kyrgyzbayev, a 31-year-old Kazakh judoka, secured a bronze medal in the 66-kilogram weight class at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on July 27, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

Kyrgyzbayev advanced to the semifinals but was defeated by Brazilian judoka Willian Lima. Despite this, he continued to compete for a medal and ultimately won the bronze by defeating Strahinja Bunčić from Serbia, earning a decisive point that secured his victory.

Kazakhstan has now won three medals at the Paris Olympics 2024. Earlier, judoka Yeldos Smetov won a gold medal, while Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev claimed bronze in the 10-meter mixed team air rifle event.

Nazym Kyzaibay from the Kazakhstan boxing team won the 1/16 finals of the Olympic Games, knocking Italian Giordana Sorrentino out of the tournament. Although Kyzaibay lost the first round, she won the next two rounds, securing her place in the 1/8 finals.