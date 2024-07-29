Kazakh Judoka Gusman Kyrgyzbayev Wins Bronze at Paris Olympics

By Staff Report in Sports on 29 July 2024

ASTANA – Gusman Kyrgyzbayev, a 31-year-old Kazakh judoka, secured a bronze medal in the 66-kilogram weight class at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on July 27, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

Kazakh Judoka Gusman Kyrgyzbayev. Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/olympic.kz.

Kyrgyzbayev advanced to the semifinals but was defeated by Brazilian judoka Willian Lima. Despite this, he continued to compete for a medal and ultimately won the bronze by defeating Strahinja Bunčić from Serbia, earning a decisive point that secured his victory.

Kazakhstan has now won three medals at the Paris Olympics 2024. Earlier, judoka Yeldos Smetov won a gold medal, while Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev claimed bronze in the 10-meter mixed team air rifle event.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/olympic.kz.

Nazym Kyzaibay from the Kazakhstan boxing team won the 1/16 finals of the Olympic Games, knocking Italian Giordana Sorrentino out of the tournament. Although Kyzaibay lost the first round, she won the next two rounds, securing her place in the 1/8 finals.


