Polish Scholar Shares His Journey of Learning Kazakh Language, Embraces Turkic Culture 

ASTANA – Jakub Jakusik, a Polish lecturer specializing in Kazakh language at Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań, has a deep passion for Turkish and Central Asian culture. Beyond teaching, he conducts research on the language, culture, history and socio-political dynamics of Türkiye and Kazakhstan, aiming to enrich his students’ understanding and inspire them to explore these regions further.

For his doctoral dissertation, Jakusik traveled to Kazakhstan to gain a comprehensive understanding of the historical connections and contemporary trends that enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Astana Times met with Jakusik in the Kazakh capital to discuss his journey of learning Kazakh, his views on Kazakhstan’s reforms and the country’s growing role on the global stage.

Studying Turkic languages abroad

Jakusik began his master’s degree in political science at the University of Szczecin in 2004. During his studies, he spent an academic year in Türkiye, where he became immersed in the Turkish language and culture, sparking his interest in Turkic studies.

“The Turkish language is a vibrant member of the Turkic language family, which belongs to the larger Altaic family. Its roots trace back to early Turkic tribes in Central Asia. Kazakh, as one of the representatives of the Kipchak branch of the Turkic languages, is spoken in Central Asia,” said Jakusik.

He noted that Poland has three Turkic studies departments. The first was established in 1919 in Krakow, followed by another in Warsaw in the 1930s.

“The youngest department is at Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań, where I chose to study Turkish and Kazakh within the Turkic Studies section,” he explained.

Polish and Kazakh mentors

Professor Henryk Jankowski, the department’s founder, emphasized the importance of studying Turkish due to Türkiye’s significant development among Turkic states. From the outset, he also highlighted Kazakh as an essential language, recognizing Kazakhstan as the largest, most prosperous and developed country in Central Asia.

Jakusik also acknowledged the contributions of Gulayhan Aqtay, the first Kazakh language teacher at the university, who played a key role in establishing the Section of Kazakh Studies (now the Section of Central Asia). This section focuses on research related to the language, literature, culture, history, and society in Central Asia.

The importance of personal experience

During his studies, Jakusik spent a semester at Al-Farabi National University in Kazakhstan in 2011. That experience significantly enhanced his language skills, as he had the opportunity to speak Kazakh daily.

Since graduating, Jakusik has worked as a lecturer in practical Kazakh, Kazakh grammar, and Central Asian culture and society at Adam Mickiewicz University, a position he has held since 2013. The university has longstanding academic collaborations with Kazakh institutions, hosting students and lecturers and regularly visiting universities in Kazakhstan.

“The Section of Central Asia has significantly fostered student interest in learning Kazakh by publishing the first Kazakh-Polish dictionary, creating Kazakh textbooks for beginners and intermediate learners. Professor Jankowski has translated Abai Kunanbayev’s “Qara Söz” (The Book of Words) and a volume of poetry by Kazakh poet Toktarali Tanzharyk to Polish,” he explained.

Growing interest in native language in Kazakhstan

Jakusik reflected on Kazakhstan’s progress, noting significant changes since his first visit, especially the increasing interest in the Kazakh language.

“Interest in learning Kazakh is rising in the country, where it’s viewed not just as a means of communication but as a key element in fostering a deep connection among people,” he said.

Jakusik believes that preserving cultural heritage, including language, begins at home.

“Parents should nurture a desire in their children to learn and speak their native language. Family is the primary factor influencing language preservation,” he said.

Kazakhstan’s reform trajectory

Jakusik highlighted the significant political and economic changes in Kazakhstan, noting that these reforms represent a crucial shift toward a more balanced political system.

“The delegation of presidential powers to the parliament notably increases the legislative body’s role, enhancing its status and responsibility within the state apparatus. Additionally, some presidential prerogatives have been transferred to the cabinet. This decentralization of power, along with economic reforms to reduce state dominance and foster a market-led environment, underscores a commitment to modernizing Kazakhstan’s governance structures,” he said.

In 2022, a comprehensive package of political reforms was introduced, marking a decisive shift from a monopolistic system to a balanced model with checks and balances among government branches.

Implementing these political reforms fosters a society where the rule of law prevails, and public institutions are trustworthy and efficient. This not only promotes social harmony but also attracts domestic and foreign investment, boosting the country’s economic growth and stability.

“However, it is crucial to acknowledge that Kazakhstan remains far from a fully developed democracy by Western standards. The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine also poses significant challenges, particularly regarding Kazakhstan’s reliance on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) for over 80% of its oil exports,” Jakusik said.

Kazakhstan’s strategic role in Central Asia

According to Jakusik, Kazakhstan is crucial to Central Asia because of its strategic geographical position. As a key transit hub, major transportation routes—whether north-south, east-west or along the Middle Corridor—pass through the country.

The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), bridges the gap between China and Europe by running through Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye. In 2023, cargo transportation along the TITR exceeded 2.76 million tons, an 86% increase compared to 2022.

Jakusik pointed out that after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the newly independent Central Asian countries faced challenges in finding their paths. However, Kazakhstan capitalized on this period, leveraging its resources to attract investment and drive development.

“Kazakhstan’s routes are not just for consumer goods like coffee or water but are vital for the transport of fossil fuels such as oil, natural gas and coal. The country is also a major producer of wheat in the Central Asian region and the world’s largest uranium producer and exporter, which further enhances its regional importance,” he said.

He noted that Kazakhstan’s multi-vector foreign policy has been a strong model, balancing relations with major powers like Russia, China, the United States and the European Union (EU).

“The EU is one of the country’s largest trade partners, particularly in fossil fuel exports. Türkiye has also become an increasingly active partner of Kazakhstan, with growing economic ties between the two countries,” he added.

Turkic integration

Recently, Türkiye and Kazakhstan discussed enhancing their strategic partnership, with Kazakhstan eager to boost investment cooperation and explore new markets with Turkish partners.

According to Jakusik, Kazakhstan’s resources are critical for its economy and maintaining strong relations with neighboring countries.

He emphasized the importance of unity among Central Asian countries and the need to act as a cohesive group, highlighting the significance of the C5+1 platform and the Organization of Turkic States.

“Central Asian countries have recently started working more closely together, particularly through platforms like the C5+1, increasingly recognizing their shared regional interests and the benefits of collaboration. By working together, these countries can amplify their voices and better defend their interests on the world stage,” he said.

The sixth consultative meeting of Central Asian leaders, held in Astana on Aug. 9, underscored the continued strengthening of regional partnerships and the rising global significance of the region.

“The Organization of Turkic States, though relatively new, could play a significant role in regional cooperation. If the Turkic-speaking countries—stretching from Kazakhstan through Central Asia, across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, and into Türkiye —can collaborate on common policies, they might emerge as a regional power with substantial global influence,” he said.