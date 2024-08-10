Kazakhstan Honors Abai Day, Tribute to Timeless Legacy of Literary Legend

ASTANA – Kazakhstan celebrates Abai Day on Aug. 10, honoring the 179th birthday of Abai Kunanbaiuly, a Kazakh literary titan, poet, philosopher and composer.

Almost 200 years on, Abai’s character and his enduring legacy remain relevant. Every generation continues to draw from the wellspring of Abai’s wisdom.

His poems, which are remarkably versatile, continue to inspire and guide Kazakh people toward a life of virtue and grace:

“When your mind is as keen and as cold as ice,

When hot passions burn in your petulant heart,

Both fiery passion and patient thought

Must be ruled by the will, lest they stray apart. (…)

What use is the mind without passion and will?

For a thoughtless heart even midday is dark.

Be able to keep all three in accord.

Let your will make your heart to your reason hark.”

(Translated by Dorian Rottenberg)

Apart from poems, Abai wrote “The Book of Words,” a combination of philosophical and ethical reflections on various aspects of life. In his first word, translated by the Leneshmidt Translations Resource Library, Abai reflects on his life journey.

“Whether for good or ill, I have lived my life, traveling a long road fraught with struggles and quarrels, disputes and arguments, suffering and anxiety, and reached these advanced years to find myself at the end of my tether, tired of everything. I have realized the vanity and futility of my labors and the meanness of my existence. What shall I occupy myself with now and how shall I live out the rest of my days? I am puzzled that I can find no answer to this question. (…) Well, I have decided at length: henceforth, pen and paper shall be my only solace, and I shall set down my thoughts,” reads his first “word.”

That heartfelt piece is, perhaps, Abai’s most astonishing achievement. His deeply personal “Book of Words” served as a mirror on which society could reflect on themselves, on their flaws, and the best qualities within humanity.

Abai’s life and wisdom represent the pinnacle of living and writing in late 19th-century Kazakh land, and they are widely recognized and loved across modern Kazakhstan.

How does Kazakhstan celebrate Abai Day?

Celebratory events are taking place nationwide. At the forefront of Abai’s commemoration is Astana.

The largest digital image of Abai has appeared on the ferris wheel on the left bank of the capital. This 65-meter diagonal portrait is illuminated by state-of-the-art LED lighting with over 53,000 pixels. The image is accompanied by traditional Kazakh ornaments and the national flag, alternating in a dynamic display. The portrait and animations will be showcased until Aug. 16.

Astana celebrations on Aug. 10 will include literary and musical events at the Writers’ Alley in the morning and the dombra (national instrument) party on the Arbat walking stressor near the Yesil River embankment in the evening to popularize the songs of Abai.

While Astana is holding outdoor festivities to mark Abai Day, Almaty is also offering a robust complement of events.

The apple city is celebrating Abai Day with a morning ceremony of laying flowers at the Abai monument in front of the Palace of the Republiс followed by Abai of Humanity concert at the same location in the evening, dedicated to the works of the great thinker.

The Alatau Theater of Traditional Art will also present a concert-performance titled The World of Abai, which will explore the key stages of the great poet’s life and delve into the universal themes of his work.