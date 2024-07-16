Kazakhstan Enhances Investment Cooperation with Türkiye

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is keen on strengthening investment cooperation and jointly developing new markets with Turkish partners, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Nazira Nurbayeva said during negotiations with 35 large Turkish holdings from July 9 to 12 in Istanbul.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service, with the assistance of Kazakhstan’s Consulate General in Istanbul and Kazakh Invest national company, Nurbayeva discussed the current state and challenges of projects being implemented and developed in Kazakhstan with Turkish investors.

“The main driver of economic relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye is investment cooperation. Currently, attracting investment is one of the most important tasks of the Kazakh government,” she said. “I am proud to say that Turkish investments are focused on the manufacturing industry, aimed at diversifying our economy.”

Brotherly Turkish investors highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s investment potential and the specific measures taken by the government. They expressed their intention to invest in the production of components for the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, building materials, metallurgy, chemistry, agrochemistry, the agro-industrial complex, and the light industry.

In particular, İskefe Holding plans to establish the first halal gelatin production facility in Central Asia in Almaty. Alarko Holding is set to construct greenhouses covering 120 hectares in Shymkent. Koyuncu Group aims to produce import-substituting sodium pyrosulfite in the Zhambyl Region.

LC Waikiki intends to build its first foreign distribution logistics center in the Almaty Region. Gürmak Demiryolu will focus on the production of rail fastening systems in the Almaty Region. Esan (Eczacıbaşı Holding) is investing in geological exploration in the Aktobe Region, and Betek Boya plans to produce paints and varnishes.