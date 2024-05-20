Kazakhstan, Türkiye Seek to Enhance Strategic Partnership

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chair of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş discussed strengthening the expanded strategic partnership during a May 20 meeting, reported the Akorda press service.

The President expressed great appreciation for the possibilities of parliamentary diplomacy and noted the significance of Kurtulmuş’s visit.

“Today’s meeting is taking place on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement and has a symbolic significance. Recently, I had a telephone conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. We maintain constant contact. The dialogue between our countries is developing very fruitfully. Türkiye is Kazakhstan’s one of the five largest trading partners and 10 major investors,” he said.

Last year, bilateral trade reached $6 billion. However, according to Tokayev, mutual trade turnover can reach $10 billion in the future.

In turn, Kurtulmuş expressed gratitude for the Kazakh hospitality shown to the Turkish delegation.

“Kazakhstan is the land of our ancestors, the birthplace of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, the spiritual mentor who unites the entire Turkic world. Tomorrow we will visit sacred places in Turkistan and hold a conference at the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi International Kazakh-Turkish University. Under your leadership, Kazakhstan is entering a new stage of development. I believe that effective political, economic and social reforms will have a positive impact on the prosperity of your country. I am convinced that cooperation between Türkiye and Kazakhstan will continue to strengthen. Our countries have great potential for expanding ties in trade, technology, industry, logistics, energy and agriculture,” said Kurtulmuş.

Tokayev and Kurtulmuş exchanged views on deepening cooperation between member countries of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as interaction within international organizations.