Kazakhstan Briefs Diplomats on Regional Environmental Summit in Astana

ASTANA – The Kazakh Foreign Ministry briefed members of the diplomatic corps on preparations for the Regional Environmental Summit to be held on April 22-24.

First Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev said the summit aims to strengthen regional cooperation, advance sustainable development, and promote practical solutions on environmental and climate matters.

Kazakhstan also presented key international initiatives, including a proposal to establish an International Water Organization under the United Nations, reported the ministry’s press service on April 3.

Officials highlighted national efforts in climate policy, nuclear energy development, the restoration of the Aral Sea, and biodiversity conservation. The summit is being organized in partnership with the United Nations, with more than 17 entities involved.

Yerlik Karazhan, head of the project office of the Central Asian Climate Fund, outlined the agenda, which includes developing regional environmental projects and attracting investment.

Ambassador-at-Large of the Foreign Ministry, Zulfiya Suleimenova, provided an update on consultations regarding the proposed International Water Organization.

The briefing also introduced Lyazzat Kaltayeva as Kazakhstan’s nominee to the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities for 2027-2030, with a focus on priorities such as education, employment, and social integration.