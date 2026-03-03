Central Asian Nations Align on Biodiversity and Forest Restoration Ahead of RES 2026

ASTANA – Central Asian countries convened in Almaty on Feb. 25-27, for a preliminary preparatory meeting ahead of the Regional Ecological Summit (RES) 2026, aiming to strengthen regional cooperation on biodiversity conservation, forest restoration, and transboundary environmental challenges.

Organized by the Committee on forestry and wildlife of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources with support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the meeting brought together representatives from the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, alongside international organizations, reported the ministry’s press service on March 3.

The participants discussed two complementary regional initiatives: Green Shield and Harmony with Nature for Sustainable Development of the Region, which will be consolidated and presented at the RES 2026, culminating in the signing of a declaration and resolution.

Key topics included transboundary biodiversity conservation, restoration of mountain, saxaul, and tugai forests, combating land degradation and desertification, and developing coordinated mechanisms for mobilizing financial resources.

Delegates emphasized that Central Asia’s natural capital, including the Tien Shan and Pamir-Alai ecosystems, steppes, deserts, and wetlands, is globally significant, providing habitats for species such as snow leopards, goitered gazelles, kulan, and argali. At the same time, the region faces growing climate and environmental pressures affecting food and water security, public health, and infrastructure resilience.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to refine project documents, clarify objectives, coordination mechanisms, and financial frameworks, ensuring that solutions presented at the RES 2026 are ready for practical implementation.