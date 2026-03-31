Kazakhstan’s Regional Ecological Summit to Deliver Concrete Sustainability Actions

ASTANA – The 2026 Regional Ecological Summit (RES), to be held in the Kazakh capital from April 22-24, will focus on turning dialogue into concrete results for Central Asia’s sustainable development, said Kazakh Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mansur Oshurbayev at a March 31 press conference at the Central Communications Service.

Initiated by Kazakhstan at the 78th UN General Assembly, the summit is designed to advance practical cooperation, with Central Asian governments, international organizations, and businesses working together on actionable solutions in climate, water, biodiversity, green energy, and circular economy initiatives.

The summit will be organized in partnership with the United Nations, with 17 UN agencies providing technical and expert support, including UNICEF, IRENA, WHO, UNEP, and UNDP. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Li Junhua, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, as his representative. More than 2,800 participants are registered, including over 1,000 international delegates and 93 high-level guests such as heads of state, ministers, and leaders of international organizations.

A key output will be a joint declaration by Central Asian heads of state on regional environmental cooperation, along with the Regional Action Program for a Sustainable Future, which provides a framework for implementing initiatives such as the Circular Economy Partnership, promoting efficient resource use, recycling, and reduced environmental impact.

The summit will also host RES EXPO 2026, an international green technology exhibition showcasing innovations from companies in 30 countries. Over 30 joint initiatives, memoranda, and agreements are expected to be adopted or signed to ensure measurable results and strengthen regional partnerships.

According to UN Resident Coordinator Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa, the summit emphasizes three priorities: increasing political momentum, advancing practical solutions, and ensuring inclusive participation from governments, civil society, and the private sector.