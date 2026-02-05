Kazakhstan at 2026 Winter Olympics: Who Could Bring Home Medals

ALMATY – Kazakhstan is heading into the 2026 Winter Olympics with a highly competitive team, and several athletes are positioned to deliver medal-winning performances, Kazakh Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabosynov said during a government meeting on Dec. 30, 2025.

Selected in collaboration with national sports federations, the team includes athletes who have already achieved top results on the international stage and earned medals at World Championships and World Cup events, signaling the country’s growing strength in winter sports, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Athletes with medal potential

According to Myrzabosynov, the list of key athletes includes Anastasia Gorodko, 2025 Junior World Champion in moguls freestyle and bronze medalist at the adult World Championships. Speaking about figure skating, he highlighted Mikhail Shaidorov, who won silver at the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships, and Sofya Samodelkina, who claimed her first historic silver in the women’s Grand Prix.

He also mentioned Denis Nikisha, who earned historic silver medals at the Short Track World Championships in 2024 and 2025. Myrzabosynov stressed that speed skater Evgeniy Koshkin, who won two gold medals in the 2025 World Cup stage, may also secure a spot. Attention was given to freestyle acrobats Sherzod Khashirbayev and Roman Ivanov, who captured gold at the 2025 Asian Games, outperforming two top Chinese teams.

Highlights from 2025

According to the ministry, 2025 was a landmark year for Kazakh winter sports. The national short-track team achieved one of its best seasons, winning gold in the 5,000-meter relay at the 9th Winter Asian Games in Harbin. The men’s team secured Olympic-distance relay gold. The team also earned silver in the mixed relay and women’s team events.

Another historic milestone came from Dinmukhammed Raiymkulov. Competing at the Junior World Championships in Almaty, he became world champion in freestyle aerials, earning Kazakhstan’s first-ever junior world title in this discipline.

According to Myrzabosynov, a comprehensive preparation plan for the national team was developed in collaboration with sports federations. The plan included training sessions, medical and psychological support, financial support, provision of sports equipment, nutrition, and work with qualified coaches.