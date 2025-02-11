Kazakhstan’s Freestyle Acrobatics Team Wins Historic Gold at 2025 Asian Winter Games

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s men’s freestyle acrobatics team secured a historic gold medal on Feb. 11 at the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin. Sherzod Khashirbayev and Roman Ivanov became the best in synchronized jumps, surpassing two strong Chinese teams, reported the National Olympic Committee (NOC).

“For the first time in Kazakhstan’s history, freestyle acrobatics athletes have reached the top of the Asian Games podium – this is a significant moment that will forever remain in the history of sports,” congratulated NOC President Gennadiy Golovkin.

Kazakh freestyle skiers Ardana Makhanova and Ayana Zholdas also claimed bronze medals. Over ten days of competition, Kazakhstan’s athletes earned one gold, five silver, and three bronze medals. On Feb. 10, the freestyle acrobatics team secured silver in the mixed team event.

Kazakhstan’s men’s biathlon team also performed well: Vladislav Kireyev won gold, followed by Vadim Kurales, who took silver in his debut season with the national team.

In curling, Kazakhstan’s women’s team dominated their first match against Taipei, winning 14:0 and edging the Philippines 5:4 in their second game.

Meanwhile, in ice hockey, the men’s national team won another victory, defeating South Korea 2:1 to advance to the quarterfinals.