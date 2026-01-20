Kazakhstan Secures 36 Athlete Quotas for 2026 Winter Olympics

ASTANA — Kazakhstan will be represented by 36 athletes at the Winter Olympics, which will be held in Italy from Feb. 6 to 22 in the cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

At this stage, Kazakhstan has secured Olympic quotas in several sports. Four athletes have qualified in freestyle moguls, while the freestyle aerials team will include Dinmukhammed Raiymkulov, Sherzod Khashirbayev, Roman Ivanov, Assan Assylkhan, and Ayana Zholdas. In biathlon, the country has earned two men’s and two women’s quotas, with the athletes to be determined following a meeting of the national team’s coaching staff.

Rostislav Khokhlov and Aleksandra Skorokhodova have qualified for the alpine skiing competition. Kazakhstan will also be represented by one athlete in Nordic combined, seven in cross-country skiing, and two in ski jumping, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported on Jan. 19.

In speed skating, five athletes have secured Olympic licenses: Yevgeny Koshkin, Kristina Silayeva, Elizaveta Golubeva, Nadezhda Morozova, and Arina Ilyashchenko. The short track speed skating team will feature Abzal Azhgaliyev, Denis Nikisha, Olga Tikhonova, and Yana Khan. In figure skating, Kazakhstan’s representatives will be Mikhail Shaidorov and Sofia Samodelkina.

These quotas are based on the results of qualification events held during the 2025-2026 season. Additional quotas may still be allocated by the International Olympic Committee, with the final list of Olympic licenses expected to be confirmed by the end of January.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will bring together more than 3,500 athletes from 93 countries, with 116 sets of medals to be contested across eight sports disciplines. The opening ceremony will take place on Feb. 6 and will be broadcast live, along with the competition program, on national television channels Qazaqstan, Qazsport, Khabar, and Jibek Joly.

Throughout the games, on-site television crews will provide exclusive coverage. Daily programs titled Olympic Diaries will air on Qazaqstan and Qazsport, while Qazsport will also broadcast a live studio show, Milan-Cortina 2026, according to the Ministry of Culture and Information.