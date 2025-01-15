Kazakhstan’s Anastasia Gorodko Wins Gold Medal at 2025 FISU World University Games Winter

By Dana Omirgazy in Sports on 15 January 2025

ASTANA – Kazakh professional freestyle skier Anastasia Gorodko won the gold medal with 79.79 points at the 2025 FISU World University Games Winter, which takes place in Torino on Jan. 13-23. Gorodko brought Kazakhstan its first gold medal at the Winter Universiade.

Anastasia Gorodko (in the middle). Photo credit: FISU

Ayaulym Amrenova was fifth with 70.52 points, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

Some 103 students from Kazakhstan are participating in the games, which officially kicked off with an opening ceremony the day before.

During the ceremony, Kazakh national flag bearer Abylaikhan Suleimenov and Amrenova in national outfits presented team members.


