Kazakhstan’s Tennis Stars Set for Wimbledon 2025 as Danilina Reaches Career-High Ranking

ASTANA — Six Kazakhstan’s athletes are set to compete at Wimbledon 2025, one of the most prestigious tournaments in world tennis, which kicks off on June 30 in London and will run through July 13.

Alexander Shevchenko, Beibit Zhukayev, and Alexander Bublik will compete in the men’s singles draw, while Yulia Putintseva and Elena Rybakina will participate in the women’s singles. Anna Danilina will represent Kazakhstan in both the women’s doubles and mixed doubles events.

The start of the tournament coincides with a career milestone for Danilina, who has achieved her highest-ever position in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings. According to the updated rankings published on June 30, she now holds the eighth place in the world doubles rankings, as reported by the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation on June 29.

Kazakhstan’s top-ranked doubles player secured this rise after winning the WTA 250 tournament in Eastbourne. Partnering with Czech player Marie Bouzková, Danilina claimed the doubles title by defeating Hsieh Su-wei (Taiwan) and Maya Joint (Australia) in the final.

In 2022, Rybakina made history by winning the Wimbledon women’s singles title, securing the first Grand Slam victory for herself and for Kazakhstan.