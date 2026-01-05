What to Watch in 2026: Biggest Sports Events for Kazakhstan

ALMATY — The 2026 year is shaping up to be a landmark one for Kazakh sports, with major international competitions, long-awaited athlete comebacks, and high-profile global events involving Kazakhstan’s top contenders. From the Winter Olympics in Italy to title defenses in world championships and rising UFC stars, fans will have plenty to watch in the year ahead.

Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Milan

The 2026 Winter Olympics will take place on Feb. 6-22 in Milan, and Kazakhstan is expected to field at least 34 athletes across 10 sports. The national team is targeting at least one medal, with particularly strong hopes in figure skating, short-track speed skating, freestyle skiing, and speed skating, reported the Kazinform news agency on Jan. 2.

The 2026 Winter Paralympics will follow on March 6-13 also in Milan. Kazakhstan plans to send at least nine athletes in para cross-country skiing and para biathlon. Among the standout names are world champion and Crystal Globe winner Yerbol Khamitov, Paralympic bronze medalist Alexander Gerlitz, and Paralympic champion Alexander Kolyadin, who has also expressed ambitions to qualify.

Yeldos Smetov’s return

One of the most anticipated comebacks of 2026 is that of Olympic champion judoka Yeldos Smetov. After winning Olympic gold in 2024 and taking a break from competition, Smetov has resumed training and plans to return to international tournaments in 2026.

As an Olympic champion, he will compete wearing the prestigious gold patch on his judogi. Fans will also be closely following other Kazakh judokas, several of whom currently rank among the world’s elite.

Defending the World title in wrestling

The 2026 World Wrestling Championships, scheduled for Sept. 5–13 in Bahrain, will be another major highlight. Reigning Greco-Roman world champion Aidos Sultangali will defend his title, highlighting a rare achievement in Kazakhstan’s wrestling history.

Kazakhstan is also expected to field strong contenders in freestyle and women’s wrestling, with particular attention on freestyle wrestler Rizabek Aitmukhan, who has already defeated Olympic champions in international competition.

Kazakhstan’s growing presence in the UFC

Kazakh fighters are set to play a prominent role in the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2026. Currently, six active fighters from Kazakhstan compete in the organization.

The country’s highest-ranked fighter, Shavkat Rakhmonov, sits second in his weight division and is expected to return in 2026 after missing much of 2025 due to injury. Another key bout will see Asu Almabayev face former champion Brandon Moreno on Feb. 28.

Fans are also looking forward to the UFC debut of Alibi Idris, as well as upcoming fights involving Diyar Nurgozhay, Nikolay Veretennikov, and Bekzat Almakhan.

Asian Games in Japan

The 2026 Asian Games will be held from Sept. 19 to Oct. 4 in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan. The program includes 41 sports, featuring both Olympic disciplines and newer events such as breaking, eSports, and MMA.

Kazakhstan plans to send more than 500 athletes competing in 30 sports. With the Asian Games often rivaling Olympic-level competition in several disciplines, the event will serve as an important benchmark for Kazakhstan’s sporting progress ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

FIFA World Cup trophy visits Almaty

Football fans will have a rare opportunity on Jan. 26, when the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour brings the iconic trophy to Almaty for several hours. While visitors will not be allowed to touch the original trophy, reserved exclusively for World Cup winners and heads of state, they will be able to take photographs.

The tour precedes the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to take place from June 11 to July 19 in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

With Olympic ambitions, world title defenses, and global sporting spectacles on the calendar, 2026 promises to be one of the most exciting years for Kazakh sports fans.