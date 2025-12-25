Tickets, Prices, Access: 2026 Winter Olympics Explained

ROME — With less than 50 days remaining until the opening of the 2026 Winter Olympics, spectators planning to attend events in Italy must navigate a fully digital ticketing system. According to Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee, tickets are sold exclusively through official platforms to prevent fraud and ensure controlled access.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will take place from Feb. 6-22 across several Italian cities, including Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo and Verona. Tickets for individual competition sessions and Olympic ceremonies are available only through the official ticketing website. Tickets purchased through third-party websites or private sellers do not guarantee entry and may be denied at venue access points. No other platforms are authorized to sell tickets.

Hospitality packages that combine tickets with additional services are sold exclusively by On Location, the official hospitality partner of the International Olympic Committee.

Purchasing process and availability

Ticket purchases require prior user registration. During the initial sales phase, access to high-demand events was allocated through a lottery system that granted selected users a 48-hour purchase window. Since spring 2025, remaining tickets have been available through open sales on a first-come, first-served basis. Ticket sales for the Paralympic Games opened separately and are priced lower than those for Olympic events.

Prices and seating categories

Tickets are sold per individual session rather than by full competition day. Most venues offer multiple seating categories, with Category A providing the closest views, Category B offering mid-range seating, and Categories C and D typically located in upper tiers or corner sections. Some events also offer tickets without assigned seating, which are generally less expensive.

Prices vary by sport, competition stage and seating category. The lowest-priced tickets start at 30 euros (US$35) for selected preliminary ice hockey matches. More than 20% of all tickets are priced below 40 euros (US$47), and 57% cost less than 100 euros (US$118).

Among the more affordable disciplines are curling, priced from 40 to 150 euros (US$47-177), and biathlon, from 50 to 200 euros (US$59-236). Alpine skiing tickets range from 100 to 220 euros (US$118-260), short-track speed skating sessions are between 150 and 450 euros (US$177-530), and long-track speed skating tickets range from 180 to 280 euros (US$212-330). Freestyle skiing and snowboarding event prices range from 50 to 440 euros (US$60-520), depending on the session and seating category.

Figure skating tickets are among the most expensive, ranging from 280 euros (US$330) for Category C seats to 1,200 euros (US$1,420) for Category A seats at the gala exhibition. For competitive sessions, Category A tickets cost between 650 and 750 euros (US$770-885), and Category B seats range from 450 to 550 euros (US$530-650).

Ice hockey offers the broadest price range. Preliminary matches start at 30 euros (US$35), while semifinals and the bronze medal match cost between 200 and 500 euros (US$240-590). Tickets for the men’s final range from 450 to 1,400 euros (US$530-1,650).

Tickets for the opening ceremony at San Siro Stadium in Milan are priced from 260 to 2,026 euros (US$307-2,390). The closing ceremony at the Verona Arena ranges from 950 to 2,900 euros (US$1,121-3,422).

Digital access and entry rules

All tickets are issued exclusively in digital format. Venue entry will be managed through the official Milano Cortina 2026 mobile application, scheduled for release in late 2025. QR codes for access will activate 24 hours before the event and will be linked to the ticket holder’s name. Paper tickets will not be issued.

Each registered user may purchase up to 25 tickets in total, with a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction. For ceremonies and selected high-demand events, purchases are limited to four tickets per account. Ticket purchases are available to users aged 16 and older. Children under 14 must attend events accompanied by an adult, and children over four require a separate ticket.

Resale and hospitality options

An official ticket resale platform is scheduled to launch in December 2025 and will be the only authorized channel for reselling tickets. Tickets listed on the platform will be sold at face value, with a service fee of approximately 5%.

Hospitality packages sold through On Location include event tickets and additional services. Prices start at 150 euros (US$177) and can exceed 10,000 euros (US$11,800) for premium packages covering finals or ceremonies. Depending on the package, services may include priority entry, lounge access with catering, premium seating, hotel accommodation and transportation.