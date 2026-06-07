Singing in Kazakh, Winning Hearts Worldwide

ASTANA – Once largely confined to domestic audiences, Kazakh-language music is increasingly finding listeners around the world. Driven by streaming platforms and social media, a new generation of artists is transforming local hits into global phenomena.

Much of that attention is fueled by a new generation of Kazakh artists whose songs go viral on TikTok, play in social media posts of celebrities, and inspire foreigners to learn the language, play the dombra, and visit Kazakhstan. The rising global appeal of Kazakhstan’s modern music scene lies in its ability to connect with audiences far beyond the country’s borders.

Dimash Qudaibergen

Dimash Qudaibergen has long established himself as a global artist, and for many international listeners he became the gateway to Kazakh music and culture.

Last fall, the singer held a solo concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden, becoming the first Kazakh artist to headline the venue.

During the concert, Dimash performed Kazakhstan’s national anthem, played the dombra and emphasized that promoting Kazakh culture remains part of his mission.

“I am Kazakh. Whether I am at home, in neighboring countries or on other continents, I will always carry and share our culture with the world,” he said.

For Portuguese singer Lara Aleixo, discovering Kazakhstan began with Dimash’s performances on YouTube.

“My story with Kazakhstan began when I discovered Dimash on YouTube. I heard him perform on the Chinese show Singer and was fascinated by his voice. He is a musical phenomenon,” Aleixo told Tengrinews.

Inspired by his music, Aleixo began learning Kazakh independently and performing Kazakh songs.

“The pronunciation was the hardest part because it is very different from Portuguese, but gradually I improved. Kazakh and Portuguese cultures are different, but they share warmth, hospitality and kindness toward people,” she said.

Aleixo also noted similarities between Kazakh and Portuguese music.

“Both cultures sing about love, life and poetry, and even some of the instruments feel similar,” she said.

A similar story unfolded in Chile, where Maria Muñoz from the O’Higgins region became fascinated with the dombra after watching Dimash perform. She has spent the past two years learning the instrument through online tutorials.

“Thanks to Dimash, I fell in love with the dombra. I’m grateful he introduced me to this world,” Muñoz said.

She acknowledged that learning the dombra has not been easy. Mostly self-taught, she relies on her ear, studies YouTube tutorials and practices with Dombyra Soft, a learning program developed by dombrist Zhaksylyk Nadirbekov.

One of the songs closest to her heart is “Balkadisha” by Akan Seri. Muñoz said she could not sing the song for months without crying because she was deeply connected with the sadness of its story.

Ayau

Singer Ayau, whose real name is Ayaulym Kussaiyn, debuted in 2022 with the track “Sensiz?” Her second release, “Sybyrlaiyn <3,” quickly topped local charts and later became a TikTok hit after spending weeks on Apple Music Kazakhstan and Spotify Viral 50 Kazakhstan.

Today, Ayau’s music increasingly appears in the social media posts of international celebrities. Actress Sydney Sweeney used the song “Kõzder” in one of her Instagram stories, while Eva Longoria previously featured the track “Basqany,” recorded with M’Dee and Shiza.

Ayau’s music has also appeared in posts by model Sora Park, Kep1er member Huening Bahiyyih and Japanese beauty blogger Sanomai.

A 24-year-old student named Rei from Kobe, Japan, who is one of the singer’s fans, traveled to Kazakhstan for the first time to attend Ayau’s charity concert.

“Kazakh pop music is unique because many artists have their own style that cannot simply be copied. At the same time, the music feels modern and connected to global trends. I especially admire how traditional instruments are used so elegantly in contemporary songs,” Rei said.

American actor Iain Armitage, known for playing young Sheldon Cooper in the “Young Sheldon” series, has also publicly praised Ayau’s music. Her album “Ayaulym” appeared on his list of favorite releases of the year, and he later posted a video singing the chorus of her song “Kel Kel.”

Yenlik

Yenlik Kurarbek, known professionally as Yenlik, became the first Kazakh artist invited to perform on COLORS, one of YouTube’s most influential music platforms.

Artists including Billie Eilish, Drake, Doja Cat and Tyla have previously appeared on the platform.

“When the invitation arrived, I cried from happiness,” Yenlik said.

Yenlik believes the international attention toward her music is tied to her distinctive sound and use of the Kazakh language.

Her songs regularly trend on TikTok. Tracks such as “Meili” and “16 Kyz” from her 2024 album “BIPL” sparked viral online trends.

Sadraddin

Sadraddin Bolat is one of Kazakhstan’s most talked-about young artists, drawing large crowds and gaining popularity in Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

He experiments with genres and languages. His hit “Melodrama,” performed in both Kazakh and Turkish, has surpassed 91 million views on YouTube. Other popular tracks include “Telefon” and “Ana.”

Dudeontheguitar

Nurbek Elemes, better known as Dudeontheguitar, is among the Kazakh artists whose music resonates well beyond the country’s borders. His single “Barajatr,” recorded in collaboration with Dododowson, quickly gained popularity online and attracted listeners worldwide.

The song, dedicated to themes of time and personal choice in the modern world, received praise from audiences on social media.

Listeners in the comments section said the song draws people in immediately, even without understanding the Kazakh lyrics.

Ninety One

Ninety One boys band has long enjoyed popularity outside Kazakhstan. For some international fans, the band’s songs have even become a way to study Kazakh.

American teacher Evan Allen, who once taught English in Taraz, said he began learning Kazakh through the group’s music.

“I listened to their songs and repeated every word and intonation,” he said.

Since Allen did not speak Russian, he struggled to find traditional materials for studying Kazakh. Ninety One’s songs effectively became his language textbook, and today he knows nearly all of the group’s lyrics by heart.

The article was originally published on Tengrinews website