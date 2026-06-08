Cirque du Soleil’s OVO Brings Insect-Inspired Spectacle to Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Cirque du Soleil’s acclaimed production OVO captivates audiences in the Kazakh capital from June 4-7 at Barys Arena, delighting both adults and children with its colorful, insect-inspired world. Blending acrobatics, music, and visual storytelling, the show transformed the everyday lives of tiny creatures into a spectacular theatrical experience.

Behind-the-scenes preview for media

One day before the official Kazakhstan premiere of OVO, the Cirque du Soleil team offered media representatives a rare look behind the scenes of one of the world’s most celebrated productions.

On June 3, OVO by Cirque du Soleil hosted a special event for a limited group of invited guests. Members of the media were granted access to their backstage – an area closed to audiences – allowing them to experience firsthand the atmosphere and preparation behind one of the world’s most renowned live performances, reported the Cirque’s press service.

According to Janie Mallet, Senior Touring Publicist on OVO by Cirque du Soleil, Cirque du Soleil was founded in Canada in 1984, and its mission has always been to inspire imagination, evoke emotions, and awaken the senses of audiences around the world.

“We previously visited Kazakhstan in 2017, and now, in 2026, we are bringing OVO – a production that Kazakh audiences have never seen before. We are delighted to be here with our entire team,” she said.

OVO is a story told through the fascinating world of insects, butterflies, ants, crickets, spiders, beetles, and many other inhabitants of this lively microcosm come to life on stage. Through their adventures, the show explores themes of love, friendship, transformation, and coexistence, turning the everyday lives of tiny creatures into a spectacular theatrical experience. All 53 performers in the production appear as insect characters.

A large international team of 100 people, including both performers and technical staff, has arrived in Kazakhstan for the tour.

Performers on their roles

OVO performers and aerial acrobats Arthur Dudov and Esmira Kuliyeva highlighted the production’s international scope and the physical demands of their butterfly act. Dudov described Cirque du Soleil as the best circus company he has worked for, noting that OVO brings together 53 performers from 25 countries who speak 17 languages. He added that the show’s nonverbal storytelling makes it accessible to audiences of all ages and nationalities.

Kuliyeva said their act conveys the message that even the most delicate creatures can be strong and brave. She noted that the performance requires a high level of strength and precision, with complex aerial elements and balance-intensive sequences that rely entirely on physical conditioning.

During the tour, journalists also watched a segment of the Diabolos act, which takes place in a mysterious nocturnal world of insects. In the scene, a solitary weevil chases glowing fireflies while the interplay of light and shadow creates a truly magical atmosphere on stage.

Creative direction and stage design

OVO was directed and choreographed by Brazilian artist Deborah Colker. Her creative signature can be felt throughout the production – from the energetic Brazilian-inspired music and colorful costumes to the performers’ movement, the scenic design, and the overall atmosphere of the show.

Guests were introduced to the production’s remarkable stage design, one of the show’s defining features. Set designer Gringo Cardia drew inspiration from the structures insects create when building their nests and colonies. Throughout the performance, the stage environment continuously transforms, shifting from a forest to a cave and then into a mysterious dwelling.

“The central symbol of the production is the egg. The word OVO means ‘egg’ in Portuguese, which is why this image appears throughout the entire show. The story begins when a blue fly arrives carrying an egg on its back and enters a new insect colony. Together with the main character, the audience discovers the inhabitants of this fascinating world, following their lives, discoveries, and adventures,” said Mallet.

The centerpiece of the set is a giant wall measuring 19.5 meters wide and nine meters high. Performers climb it, disappear within its structure, and use it as a stage, platform, and launch point for breathtaking acrobatic acts. The wall is decorated with 13 enormous leaves that move and shift position throughout the performance. The scenic design is further enhanced by four- and five-meter-tall hibiscus flowers, giant tulips, nasturtiums, and a massive leaf that becomes part of the Spider act.

Costumes and backstage operations

As part of the OVO backstage tour, members of the media visited the costume shop, where they learned how hundreds of unique costumes used in each performance are created, maintained, and managed.

“All Cirque du Soleil costumes are created in Montreal, Canada, where approximately 200 people at the company’s headquarters work exclusively on costume design and production. Since the show features world-class performers, every costume is custom-made for a specific artist and act. Costumes for aerial acrobats, gymnasts, clowns, and other performers differ not only in appearance but also in construction, taking into account the specific requirements of each performance,” said Mallet.

During the tour, journalists learned that five wardrobe specialists travel with the production and are responsible for maintaining the costumes. Some 800 costume pieces are used in a single performance of OVO. For example, on Saturday, when three performances are scheduled in Astana, the wardrobe team will prepare around 2,400 costume pieces and stage outfits.

The scale of the production is also reflected in its logistics. Transporting the show’s equipment requires either 21 trucks or two cargo aircraft.

The team travels with its own laundry facilities, including five washing machines and three dryers. Around 60 laundry cycles were completed to prepare for the Astana premiere alone, while an additional 12 to 15 cycles are required after each show. This ensures that hundreds of costume pieces remain in perfect condition throughout the tour.

Make-up and character transformation

Another stop on the tour was the make-up, where journalists learned how the performers’ stage looks are created. Artists complete their transformation into vibrant insect characters inhabiting the world of OVO, including butterflies, scarab beetles, crickets, and many other fantastical creatures.

“Each Cirque du Soleil artist applies their own stage make-up after receiving specialized training from the company’s professional make-up artists. Depending on the character, the process can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour and a half. The make-up consists of multiple layers and must withstand the most demanding acrobatic performances. It not only helps performers fully transform into their characters, but also allows audiences to see their facial expressions and emotions throughout the show,” said Mallet.

Music and live performance

Media guests were also introduced to the show’s musical concept. Composer Berna Ceppas blended the sounds of bossa nova and samba with elements of funk and electronic music. As expected from a Brazilian composer, percussion instruments play a key role in the score.

Ceppas also incorporated real insect sounds into the music, recording and integrating them into the keyboard parts. In addition, each character was assigned distinct musical themes and instrumentation to highlight their individuality.

The show’s live band consists of seven musicians and a vocalist. The ensemble includes a bandleader and drummer, a bassist who also plays double bass, a percussionist, a violinist, a woodwind player, a keyboardist, and a guitarist. At Cirque du Soleil performances in Kazakhstan, all these musicians will play multiple instruments live throughout the show. Unlike in traditional musicals, the music adapts to the action unfolding on stage rather than the other way around. To achieve this synchronization, the bandleader, musicians, vocalist, and sound specialists remain in constant communication through headsets and microphones.

Global reach and Kazakhstan tour

OVO is one of Cirque du Soleil’s most successful productions, having already been seen by more than 10 million spectators worldwide. It is also the company’s first major production to tour Central Asia since 2017. More than a traditional circus, OVO is a fusion of theater, music, acrobatics, and visual art, designed to captivate both children and adults.

The production will then travel to Almaty for the first time, where it will run from June 11-14 at Almaty Arena. A total of 14 performances are scheduled across Kazakhstan, with organizers expecting attendance of more than 70,000 spectators.