Kazakhstan Ranks in Top Five in 2023 World Para Nordic Skiing Championship

ASTANA — Kazakhstan team made it to the top five with 3,944 points scored in the para biathlon, and cross-country skiing competitions at 2023 World Para Nordic Skiing Championships, the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service reported on March 15.

The team won 13 medals, including two gold, five silver, and six bronze.

Yerbol Khamitov finished second with 790 points hit in the para biathlon race and third with 752 points scored in para cross-country skiing. Alexander Gerlitz, a bronze winner at the 2022 Beijing Paralympics, was also among the top five with 630 points.

The 2023 World Para Nordic Skiing Championships, organized by the International Ski Federation, took place in Östersund, Sweden, from Jan. 21 to Jan. 29.

“Paralympic sports are no less important to us than the Olympics. We will make every effort to enable more individuals who have disabilities to participate in sports. I congratulate the Kazakh team and wish our players the best of luck in breaking as many sporting records as possible,” said Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Sarsen Kuranbek.

Kazakhstan also claimed three silver and three bronze medals at the 2023 IBSA (International Blind Sports Federation) Judo Grand Prix in Alexandria, Egypt. More than 160 para-athletes from over 30 countries took part in the competition on March 13-14.