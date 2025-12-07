Wondering Where to Ski This Winter? Kazakhstan Offers Different Kind of Mountain Escape

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s winter tourism season is gaining momentum as travelers seek alpine landscapes, accessible slopes and quieter alternatives to crowded resorts abroad. From the Tien Shan to the Altai and northern regions, the country offers a wide range of skiing options for every level and travel style.

Shymbulak: the country’s flagship resort

Almaty remains the country’s leading winter sports hub, with the mountain foothills located just 25 minutes from the city center. The proximity allows visitors to combine urban activities with full-day access to snow sports.

Shymbulak sits in the upper Medeu valley at 2,260 meters and offers nearly 20 kilometers of groomed slopes, including beginner runs, challenging black-grade pistes and controlled off-piste zones for experienced skiers. A gondola carries visitors from the Medeu skating rink to the resort in under 20 minutes, connecting directly to hotels, cafes and a panoramic viewpoint at 3,200 meters.

The season typically lasts from late November to April, supported by high-altitude conditions and snowmaking systems. Day passes range from 15,000 tenge to 20,000 tenge (US$30-40), with ski schools, equipment rentals, and night skiing available.

Oi-Qaragai Lesnaya Skazka: a family-friendly alpine escape

Located approximately an hour from Almaty in a forested gorge, Oi-Qaragai offers gentle slopes ideal for beginners and children. The resort pairs skiing with non-ski activities such as ziplines, rope parks, husky sledding and winter hiking through spruce forests.

Adult ski passes cost 14,000 tenge – 19,500 tenge (US$27.5-38.2), with high-season full-day passes reaching 33,000 tenge (US$65). Equipment rentals range from 13,000 to 22,000 tenge (US$25.5-43) for adults and 6,000 to 10,000 tenge (US$11.5-19.5) for children. The season runs from December to early March.

Ak-Bulak: local slopes for growing skiers

Ak-Bulak, near the town of Talgar in the Almaty Region, offers roughly ten kilometers of slopes. Most pistes fall under the European “red” classification, meaning they suit confident beginners ready to progress to steeper, more technical terrain.

Weekday tickets begin at approximately 5,000 tenge (US$9.8), though prices vary by provider. The resort maintains a quieter, local atmosphere with lodges and mountain restaurants overlooking the valley.

East Kazakhstan: snowy peaks of the Altai

Kazakhstan’s eastern regions offer some of the country’s most dramatic winter scenery. The Altai Mountains near Ridder and the West Altai Nature Reserve provide ideal conditions for both resort skiing and backcountry tours.

The Altai Alps resort near Ridder is known for consistent natural snow influenced by Siberian weather systems. It has 15 kilometers of slopes that cater primarily to intermediate and advanced visitors who enjoy natural terrain, deep powder and quieter trails. The surrounding taiga forests and Altai ridges attract guests who combine skiing with photo tours, snowshoeing, and eco-travel in the West Altai reserve.

During the 2024-2025 season, a full-day ski pass at Altai Alps cost approximately 11,000 tenge (US$22). Nearby Nurtau Mountain ski resort, another major base in the East Kazakhstan Region, offers full-day passes for nearly 10,000 tenge (US$20).

Eastern Kazakhstan is gaining recognition for backcountry skiing supported by certified guides and established winter camps. Routes above Ridder and in the Ulba valley feature steep couloirs, forested descents and long freeride lines suited to experienced skiers seeking untouched snow.

Around Oskemen, several ski bases operate throughout the winter. Nurtau Mountain ski resort, located in nearby foothills, offers prepared runs for beginners and intermediates. Edelweiss and other small bases listed by the regional tourism office offer additional options for short weekend trips.

Pavlodar Region: winter in the Bayanaul National Park

Bayanaul National Park, known for its rock formations and lakes, becomes a striking winter destination. Snow-covered cliffs, Lake Zhasybai and the nearby valleys attract visitors interested in ecotours, photography and light recreational skiing.

Within this area, the Myrzashoky ski resort near Karazhar village offers slopes ranging from 800 to 1,300 meters, as well as snowboarding and tubing areas, with warming cabins beside the trails. Last season, a day ski pass at Myrzashoky cost approximately 6,000 tenge (US$12), with additional fees for individual lift rides and for separate tubing or equipment rental.

Karazhar is roughly a two-hour drive from Ekibastuz and 245 kilometers from Pavlodar. Those travelling without a car can take a bus to Bayanaul village and complete the final 14 kilometers by taxi.

Turkistan Region: family skiing near Shymkent

Tau Samaly, located approximately 25 kilometers from Shymkent at an elevation of 1,200 meters, offers several moderate-difficulty trails totaling nearly three kilometers. The slopes suit beginners and recreational skiers seeking a relaxed environment without advanced or freeride terrain.

The resort features cottages, cafes, a small hotel and full equipment rentals. Ski and snowboard rentals range from 3,000 to 6,000 tenge (US$5.9-11.7), depending on the quality of the equipment. Baby-lift rides cost 500 tenge (US$1), snowmobile laps are 1,500 tenge (US$2.9), and helmets or goggles rent for 1,500-2,000 tenge (US$2.9-3.9).

The season runs from December to March, supported by the region’s stable foothill climate.