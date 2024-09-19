Bayanaul National Park’s Beauty Delights European Ambassadors

ASTANA – The Kazakh Tourism National Company organized a trip to the Bayanaul National Park in the Pavlodar Region for European ambassadors.

The envoys were acquainted with the region’s tourism potential, including its unique natural and cultural attractions, reported Kazakh Tourism on Sept. 18.

A walking tour of the national park included a visit to the Konyr Auliye gorge, the Kempirtas (Old Lady Stone) rocks, as well as the lakes Jasybai, Sabyndykol and Toraigyr.

Ambassadors and diplomats from Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden, Estonia and the European Union were among the participants in the tour. Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko led the delegation.

The diplomats admired the natural beauty of Bayanaul and emphasized its high potential for attracting foreign tourists.

Recently, Bayanaul entered The Astana Times’ ranking of top 10 destinations in Kazakhstan based on its pristine natural beauty and accessibility.

Last year, ambassadors visited the Korgalzhyn Nature Reserve in the Akmola Region.