Kazakhstan Plants 2.4 Million Trees as National Environmental Campaign Continues

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the Taza Kazakhstan environmental campaign on Oct. 11, joining volunteers and eco-activists in planting trees at the capital’s Botanical Garden.

During the event, Tokayev met with members of the youth organization Jasyl El and expressed gratitude for their civic engagement, reported Akorda.

“This is important work for our country and our people, and I wish you success. I support the activities of Jasyl El — your work is an example for other young people,” he said.

Astana Akim (mayor) Zhenis Kassymbek reported that the city is implementing a comprehensive program to improve 170 public spaces and courtyards.

President Tokayev instructed local authorities to continue improving the city’s infrastructure, creating a modern, comfortable, and environmentally friendly urban environment for residents.

The Taza Kazakhstan campaign also brought together government institutions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs staff members participated in a large-scale citywide cleanup at the Botanical Garden, while government office members joined tree-planting efforts at the EXPO Business Complex, where 458 trees were planted.

This year’s nationwide initiative resulted in the planting of approximately 2.4 million tree saplings across the country, underscoring Kazakhstan’s growing commitment to environmental stewardship and green urban spaces.