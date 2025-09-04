World Boxing Championships Begin in Liverpool with Kazakhstan Team in Full Squad

ASTANA – The World Boxing Championships, held under the auspices of the World Boxing federation, starts today, Sept. 4, in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

This is the first world championship organized by the federation, bringing together more than 500 boxers from 60 countries. Men’s medals will be contested across ten weight categories.

Kazakhstan has sent a full-strength team following training camps in the Almaty Region and in Sheffield. High expectations are placed on the squad to deliver medals, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

Among the standout competitors are Olympic medalists and world champions. Captain Aibek Oralbay will represent Kazakhstan in the super heavyweight division, while Nurbek Oralbay, silver medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, will compete in the 80 kilograms category. Other medal hopefuls include world champion Sanzhar Tashkenbay (50 kilograms), Torekhan Sabyrkhan (70 kilograms), and former world champion Bekzad Nurdauletov (85 kilograms), returning after a professional career. The team also features strong contenders such as Makhmud Sabyrkhan (55 kilograms), Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (75 kilograms), and Sagyndyk Togambay (90 kilograms).

The championship is expected to see fierce competition, with experts predicting that Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cuba will contend for most of the medals. At the last world championships in 2023, Uzbekistan won five gold medals, Kazakhstan four, and Cuba one.

The tournament will run until Sept. 14.