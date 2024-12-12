Four Kazakh Boxers Win Gold at Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Thailand

By Dana Omirgazy in Sports on 12 December 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s four male boxers won gold medals at the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand on Dec. 11.

Aibek Oralbay. Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/National Olympic Committee.

They are Aibek Oralbay in the 92-kilogram weight category, Sagyndyk Togambay (up to 92 kilograms), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (up to 54 kilograms) and Bekzad Nurdauletov (up to 86 kilograms), reported the National Olympic Committee.

Silver awards were presented to Sanzhar Tashkenbai (up to 48 kilograms), Orazbek Assykulov (up to 57 kilograms), Dulat Bekbauov (up to 67 kilograms), Abylaikhan Zhussupov (up to 71 kilograms) and Dias Molzhigitov (up to 75 kilograms).

Also, five female boxers from Kazakhstan won gold medals at the championships. 


