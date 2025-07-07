Kazakhstan Secures 8 Golds, As World Boxing Cup Stage Wraps Up in Astana 

ASTANA – The World Boxing Cup stage concluded in Astana on July 6, with more than 400 boxers representing 31 countries battling it out for medals. Host country Kazakhstan secured eight gold medals, four silver medals, and four bronze medals, reported to the National Olympic Committee.

The competition has been hosted in Astana’s Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace since June 30. It featured the same 20 weight categories used in Poland and Brazil earlier this year, ten for men and ten for women.

Aibek Oralbay was the last to represent Kazakhstan’s team in the ring on the final day of the competition on July 6. He fought for gold in the heavyweight category (over 90 kilograms) against Nikita Putilov of Germany. Oralbay dominated the bout from start to finish, and the judges unanimously awarded him the win.

Other gold medalists include Nazym Kyzaibay (up to 48 kilograms), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (up to 55 kilograms), Bekzad Nurdauletov (up to 85 kilograms), Viktoriya Grafeyeva (up to 60 kilograms), Natalya Bogdanova (up to 70 kilograms), Sanzhar Tashkenbay (up to 50 kilograms) and Sabirzhan Akkalykov (up to 75 kilograms).

Silver medals went to Alua Balkibekova (up to 51 kilograms), Nurbek Oralbay (up to 80 kilograms), Nadezhda Ryabets (up to 75 kilograms), and Yeldana Talipova (over 80 kilograms).

Bronze finishers included Sagyndyk Togambay (up to 90 kilograms), Aida Abikeeva (up to 65 kilograms), Ertugan Zeinulinov (up to 65 kilograms), and Aidana Zabynbekova (up to 57 kilograms).

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev watched the final bouts of the World Boxing Cup alongside fans at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace. The President spoke with athletes from Kazakhstan’s national boxing team.

“Congratulations on your victory! Boxing is a sport for people who are strong in spirit. It is a unique discipline. I wish you all continued success. The government will always support you. I am confident that boxing in our country will continue to grow,” Tokayev said.

The Astana tournament marks the second leg of this year’s World Boxing Cup series. The Brazil leg kicked off this year’s three-part World Boxing Cup series in April. The competition will culminate in the final event this November in India, where top-ranked boxing athletes will go head-to-head for the overall World Boxing Cup title.