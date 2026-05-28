Tokayev, Putin Sign Seven Principles of Friendship Declaration, Expand Kazakhstan-Russia Cooperation

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Vladimir Putin signed a joint declaration titled On the Seven Principles of Friendship and Good Neighborliness Between Kazakhstan and Russia on May 28. The Presidents reaffirmed bilateral ties as the two countries moved to deepen cooperation in energy, industry, transport, education, and regional coordination. Putin’s state visit to Kazakhstan also includes plans for the Eurasian Economic Forum and the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, reported the Akorda.

Strategic partnership and economic cooperation

Tokayev described Putin’s visit as reaffirming the distinctive nature of Kazakhstan-Russia relations, grounded in a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance.

According to Tokayev, bilateral cooperation continues to develop steadily across all sectors, while the two countries remain committed to strengthening long-term partnership through new initiatives and projects.

“There are no so-called contentious issues between our countries. There is only positive momentum,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev highlighted the significance of the newly signed declaration, describing it as a document that reflects the spirit of bilateral relations and reaffirms both countries’ commitment to deepening cooperation over the long term.

Despite what he described as a challenging global environment, Tokayev said economic cooperation between the two countries continues to grow. Russia remains one of the largest investors in Kazakhstan’s economy, while Kazakh investments in Russia have exceeded $9 billion.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan and Russia have formed a portfolio of 177 joint projects worth nearly $53 billion, with 122 already operational.

Putin said bilateral cooperation continues to develop dynamically based on equality and mutual respect. He noted that a broad package of intergovernmental, interagency, and commercial agreements covering sectors from energy and industry to humanitarian cooperation had been prepared as part of the visit.

“We are working in all directions,” Putin said, adding that around 70 joint investment projects are currently being implemented.

Humanitarian projects and new agreements

Tokayev also highlighted the growing importance of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, citing the recent Days of Russia events in Astana and the opening last year of the Alley of Eternal Friendship in Astana and of Friendship Square in Moscow.

He said the upcoming third edition of the Games of the Future in Astana would help strengthen ties between young people of the two countries. Tokayev also expressed support for the Sirius educational initiative in Kazakhstan, describing it as important for training future specialists.

During the visit, the two Presidents reviewed several trade and economic initiatives, including projects related to the reintroduction of Amur tigers in Kazakhstan, the launch of an unmanned cargo transport route, and the construction of the Sirius school in Astana.

Following the talks, Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency and Russia’s Rosatom exchanged agreements related to the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, including an export financing agreement for the project. The education ministries of the two countries also exchanged agreements to establish the Sirius school, while the energy ministries signed agreements to expand cooperation in the oil sector.

The officials additionally discussed prospects for cooperation in industry, energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, and digitalization.