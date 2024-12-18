Kazakh Chess Players Secure 10 Medals at FIDE Youth Championship in Slovenia

ASTANA – Kazakh young chess players won 10 medals, including two gold at the FIDE World Youth Rapid & Blitz Championship 2024, which took place on Dec. 14-16 in Terme Čatež, Slovenia.

Yelnaz Kaliakhmet and Daniyal Sapenov became the champions, reported the Committee on Sports and Physical Culture of the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

“This year continues to delight chess fans. We have a record number of medals, most of which were won by very young players. The World Youth Rapid and Blitz Championship was no exception and gave us a new reason to be proud. We have 10 medals in our collection. I congratulate the chess players, their coaches and parents on their great results. I am sure that this is only the beginning of a great sports journey,” said Timur Turlov, president of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

The tournament included more than 320 young chess players between the ages of 14 and 18 from 36 countries.