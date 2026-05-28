Kazakhstan Expands Gas Partnership With Russia to Boost Eurasian Energy Hub Role

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is strengthening its position as a key energy and transit hub in Eurasia through expanded gas cooperation with Russia, focusing on infrastructure modernization, regional transit, and industrial integration.

Energy cooperation between the two countries has evolved beyond political declarations to practical coordination to ensure regional energy supply security and expand export and transit capacity. Joint efforts include maintaining uninterrupted infrastructure operations, increasing hydrocarbon processing volumes, and modernizing cross-border gas transportation networks, reported the Energy Ministry on May 28.

A central element of the partnership is Kazakhstan’s growing role in regional gas transit. The country’s geographic position and existing infrastructure enable it to facilitate the transit of Russian natural gas to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, while also supporting reverse gas flows back to Russia. This multi-directional system strengthens Kazakhstan’s role as a strategic transportation corridor in Central Asia.

Another key area of cooperation is the long-standing processing of raw gas from Kazakhstan’s Karachaganak field at Russia’s Orenburg gas processing plant. The project remains one of the most significant examples of industrial cooperation between the two countries, combining technological capabilities and supporting the development of the regional gas sector.

Kazakhstan also continues to prioritize the modernization of energy infrastructure and the development of reliable logistics routes. Authorities view these efforts as essential for boosting economic connectivity across Central Asia, increasing transit revenues, and reinforcing the country’s emergence as a regional gas hub.