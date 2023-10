ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Xeniya Balabayeva, 17, became the world blitz champion at the FIDE World Junior Rapid and Blitz U20 Chess Championship, which took place on Oct. 9-16 in Pula, reported the Kazakhstan Chess Federation on Oct. 15.

Another Kazakh chess player Amina Kairbekova won the silver award.

Among men, Arystan Issanzhulov took the third place.

Also, Balabayeva took the rapid chess silver and Zeynep Sultanbek took the third place.