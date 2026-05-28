Kazakhstan Looks to Deepen Trade Ties With Thailand at THAIFEX 2026

BANGKOK – Kazakhstan is seeking to expand its trade footprint in Southeast Asia through broader participation in regional food and consumer goods markets, as Kazakh products are on display at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026, Asia’s biggest food and beverage trade exhibition held on May 26-30 in Bangkok.

The fair brought together more than 3,100 exhibitors from over 50 countries and is expected to attract around 90,000 visitors.

A Kazakh delegation led by Almaty Region’s Deputy Governor Bakytnur Bakytuly attended the exhibition and related business events on May 26, meeting Thai officials and companies as Astana pushes to diversify exports and strengthen economic ties with ASEAN countries.

A joint pavilion organized by Kazakh Thai Alliance, a company focused on promoting trade and business ties between Kazakhstan and Thailand, and Almaty Region-based Aspan Asia showcased products to potential partners during the exhibition.

Surrounded by sprawling national pavilions and rows of global food brands, Kazakhstan’s presence at THAIFEX reflected the country’s broader ambition to expand beyond commodity exports and enter Southeast Asia’s fast-growing consumer market.

“Thailand is one of the very fast developing retail and digital consumer markets. Thailand has a 66 million population and is the number four largest economy in ASEAN,” said Assel Bekbayeva, a representative of the Kazakh Thai Alliance, at a bilateral business forum in Bangkok on May 25.

According to her, Thailand’s retail market is valued at around $120 billion, with e-commerce accounting for an additional $30 billion in gross merchandise value. Bekbayeva said she sees strong opportunities for Kazakh producers, particularly in the growing premium and health-conscious consumer segments, as Kazakh products are often associated with natural and organic ingredients.

“Premium organic and natural products are very trendy. It is on the top,” she said.

Bekbayeva said hurdles faced by Kazakh companies entering the Thai market often include certification requirements, laboratory testing and import duties.

Thailand remains one of Kazakhstan’s key trade partners in Southeast Asia. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $255.1 million in 2025, up 8% from the previous year.

The exhibition comes ahead of a planned visit to Kazakhstan by a Thai business delegation in June led by Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, underscoring growing efforts by both countries to deepen trade and investment ties.