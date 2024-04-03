KazChess Awards Honors Best Contributors to Chess in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The traditional KazChess Awards honored top players, coaches, referees, and those who have contributed to chess sports’ development in Kazakhstan on April 2 for the second consecutive year, reported the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s press service.

This year, the list of nominations has been expanded to 12 categories from last year’s nine.

The title of Best Male Athlete went to Aldiyar Ansat, Best Female Athlete – Xeniya Balabayeva, Hope of the Year – Danis Kuandykuly, Coach of the Year – Pavel Kotsur and Alexander Moiseenko, Orleu 2024 – Zarina Nurgaliyeva, Best Referee – Kaussar Bauyrzhan, Best Veteran Among Men – Aitkazy Baimurzin, Best Veteran Among Women – Irina Bulanova, Best Party of the Year – Alisher Suleymenov, Best Chess Observer – Alexander Lyakhov, and Best Team – the Kazakh national women’s team.

Minister Yermek Marzhikpayev noted that Kazakhstan witnessed a dynamic development of chess in recent years. Some 7,000 sections operate across the country, training over 200,000 people.

Implementing the Chess at School project, initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, resulted in 983 schools offering chess lessons and 110 schools making it a compulsory subject.