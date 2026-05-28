Kazakhstan’s First Nuclear Power Plant Project Estimated at $16.5 Billion

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Russia have signed an agreement outlining the main terms of cooperation and financing for the construction of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant, a major energy project estimated at around $16.5 billion.

According to Almasadam Satkaliyev, head of Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency, approximately $2 billion of the total cost will be allocated for physical protection systems and social infrastructure. The project will be financed through a Russian state export loan.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described the agreement as strategically important for Kazakhstan, noting that the project is expected to strengthen scientific, educational, and technological cooperation, as well as support the development of related industries and the broader energy sector.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the construction of the nuclear power plant, with Rosatom’s participation, represents a key joint energy project between the two countries. He stated that the facility would contribute to Kazakhstan’s long-term energy security and provide affordable, low-carbon electricity for businesses and households.

Putin also emphasized that the initiative involves not only the construction of a nuclear power plant, but also the development of a broader nuclear industry ecosystem, including education, workforce training, and technological capacity.