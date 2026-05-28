Dimash’s Birthday Marked by Charity Campaign in Times Square

ASTANA – Fans of Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen gathered in Times Square to celebrate the artist’s 32nd birthday, lighting up iconic LED screens in the heart of Manhattan and combining the tribute with a charitable initiative.

For several years, Qudaibergen’s international fan community, known as Dears, has organized birthday celebrations for the artist in New York City. This year, fans from across the United States braved rainy weather to continue the tradition in Times Square, Dimash News reported on May 27.

The celebration also included participation in a charity campaign supporting the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a UN agency for which Qudaibergen serves as a Goodwill Ambassador. As part of his humanitarian work, he previously visited Bangladesh, where he met with internally displaced people and took part in relief efforts.