Kazakhstan’s School Wins Silver at 2025 World School Team Chess Championship in US

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s National School of Physics and Math (Fizmat) in Almaty earned a silver medal at the FIDE World Schools Team Championship 2025, held from Aug. 2 to Aug. 7 in Alexandria, Virginia (the United States).

In the individual standings, Imangali Akhilbay won gold, while Edgar Mamedov and Zarina Nurgaliyeva each took home bronze, reported the Kazakhstan Chess Federation’s press service on Aug. 7.

The tournament brought together 55 teams from 48 countries. Unlike the 2023 edition held in Aktau, this year’s championship had no age divisions or gender quotas, as teams were selected solely on the basis of sporting merit.

The title of World School Team Champion 2025 went to Velammal MHS School from Chennai, India.

Commenting on the results, Timur Turlov, president of the International School Chess Federation (ISCF) and the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, congratulated the participants and underlined that for Kazakhstan, this tournament is both a sporting event and a vital tool for the development of the entire chess movement.