Tokayev, IAEA Chief Deepen Nuclear Cooperation Amid Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Push

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to nuclear safety, non-proliferation, and the peaceful use of atomic energy during talks on May 26, highlighted by the signing of a long-term cooperation roadmap through 2036.

The meeting focused on expanding strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IAEA, strengthening nuclear safety, and advancing joint initiatives in nuclear energy, medicine, science, and workforce training.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan highly values its longstanding partnership with the IAEA, the Akorda reported.

“Your first visit to Kazakhstan in April 2023 gave further impetus to our cooperation. I believe we share common positions on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation,” Tokayev said, adding that growing global challenges require coordinated international responses.

Tokayev also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to contribute to international efforts to strengthen nuclear safety and interstate trust. In that context, he said the country was prepared, “solely out of goodwill,” to support efforts related to the Iranian nuclear program if backed by relevant international agreements.

President Tokayev also wished Grossi success in his candidacy for the post of UN Secretary-General.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Tokayev awarded Grossi the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), First Degree, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IAEA.

Roadmap through 2036

A key outcome of the visit was the signing of the Roadmap for Deepening Cooperation between Kazakhstan’s Agency for Atomic Energy and the IAEA through 2036. The document outlines long-term priorities and establishes a framework for implementing joint projects across key sectors of the nuclear industry.

Chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Atomic Energy, Almasadam Satkaliyev, described the agreement as a transition “from general agreements to the systematic and practical implementation of joint priorities for the long term.”

The roadmap also includes cooperation in nuclear medicine, scientific research, and personnel training, reflecting Kazakhstan’s broader strategy to build a modern and safe nuclear sector aligned with IAEA standards, according to the agency’s press service.

Grossi said that Kazakhstan is demonstrating a responsible and consistent approach to developing nuclear energy, strictly adhering to international safety standards and IAEA recommendations.

“Political consolidation and public support create a solid foundation for further advancement of the country’s nuclear energy program,” said Grossi.