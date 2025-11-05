Kazakhstan Boosts Oil Exports to Germany via Druzhba Pipeline

ASTANA — Kazakhstan increased oil exports to Germany through the Druzhba pipeline to 225,000 tons in October, up from 180,000 tons in September. The country plans to deliver a total of 2 million tons via Druzhba this year, below the initial target of 2.5 million tons.

In addition to the Druzhba route, Kazakhstan exported 27,000 tons of oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in October, compared with 18,000 tons a month earlier. Total exports through BTC are expected to reach 1.2 million tons this year, short of the planned 1.7 million tons, reported by Energy Monitor on Nov. 4.

Overall, Kazakhstan intends to transport around 3.3 million tons of crude oil through the Druzhba and BTC pipelines combined, equivalent to approximately 5.5% of the export capacity of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC).