Kazakhstan Boosts Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Oil Exports

ASTANA — Kazakhstan will increase oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline to 1.7 million tons in 2025 and strengthen energy cooperation with Türkiye, said Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov at a press briefing on July 31 in Astana.

According to Akkenzhenov, nearly 800,000 tons of Kazakh oil had been shipped via the BTC pipeline in the first half of 2024. The full-year figure is expected to reach 1.4 million tons, with plans to boost volumes to 1.7 million tons in 2025.

“The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route is one of the key alternative export channels for Kazakh oil, and we intend to steadily increase its potential,” he said.

The parties also expressed their readiness to expand the route’s capacity by increasing supply volumes, optimizing logistics and coordinating actions to eliminate current challenges. The initiative aims to enhance the route’s efficiency and long-term resilience, contributing to Kazakhstan’s export diversification strategy.

Akkenzhenov also emphasized growing energy cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye. During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent visit to Ankara, national energy companies KazMunayGas and Turkish Petroleum signed a memorandum of understanding, which outlines the potential participation of Turkish Petroleum in developing oil and gas fields in Kazakhstan.

“Both companies are now engaged in consultations, studying fields, and assessing conditions under which Turkish Petroleum could begin operations in Kazakhstan,” said Akkenzhenov.

A separate memorandum was signed between the energy ministries of both countries, covering cooperation in oil, gas and renewable energy and electricity generation.