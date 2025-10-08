Kazakh FM Urges Swift Launch of Turkic Investment Fund to Boost Regional Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev called on Turkic states to accelerate the launch of the Turkic Investment Fund, highlighting its potential to become a key driver of economic cooperation across the region. He made the statement during a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held ahead of the 12th OTS Summit in Gabala.

In his remarks, Kosherbayev invited the brotherly nations to use the potential of Central Asia’s first supercomputer, located in Astana, and the recently inaugurated Alem.AI International Artificial Intelligence Center as platforms for new ideas and innovation.

He also underscored the organization’s growing importance amid the current geopolitical and geoeconomic shifts, reported the ministry’s press service on Oct. 7.

Following the meeting, participants adopted several documents aimed at developing and expanding the activities of Turkic institutions and reviewed the draft final documents of the 12th OTS Summit.

The OTS was established at Kazakhstan’s initiative in 2009 and currently includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, with Hungary and Turkmenistan holding observer status.

Bilateral meetings

On the sidelines of the summit, Kosherbayev held bilateral talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

During his meeting with Bayramov, the ministers discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, focusing on the upcoming state visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Kazakhstan. Kosherbayev proposed organizing an IT specialists’ forum during the visit to boost collaboration between Astana and Baku in digitalization.

In his meeting with Szijjártó, discussions centered on advancing joint projects in agriculture, energy, healthcare, and finance. Highlighting Kazakhstan’s progress in IT and digitalization, Kosherbayev suggested expanding cooperation in this field, including through the Alem.AI International Artificial Intelligence Center.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of unity in addressing global challenges, proposing initiatives to enhance political, economic, and cultural cooperation at the OTS Summit on Oct. 7