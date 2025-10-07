President Tokayev Proposes Expanding Integration at OTS Summit

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of unity in addressing global challenges, proposing initiatives to enhance political, economic, and cultural cooperation at the 12th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on Oct. 7 in Gabala, Azerbaijan.

Following the summit, the leaders signed the Gabala Declaration to conclude the initiatives.

During the speech, Tokayev emphasized that the global security system is undergoing a turbulent period, with conflicts and geopolitical contradictions posing serious threats.

“The current geopolitical situation is extremely complex. Therefore, Turkic countries must act together in our shared interests,” he said.

President Tokayev expressed Kazakhstan’s support for creating the OTS+ format to expand cooperation with partner countries.

Addressing cybersecurity and digitalization

Recognizing the growing risks of cyberattacks, Tokayev proposed establishing a council on cybersecurity under the OTS to ensure coordination and mobilize joint efforts.

Referring to the recently launched Alem.AI International Artificial Intelligence Center in Astana, he suggested establishing a Turkic States Digital Innovation Center to support startups, foster joint projects, and attract venture capital.

“We must harness the potential of digitalization and artificial intelligence for the benefit of our people, while also preventing the risks and challenges associated with new technologies,” President Tokayev said.

He proposed dedicating next year’s informal OTS summit in Kazakhstan to the theme of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, accompanied by an international conference with leading experts.

Economic and transport cooperation

Tokayev underscored economic cooperation as the foundation of stability and prosperity, highlighting the potential of the Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which Kazakhstan will chair in 2026. He suggested adopting an Industrial Cooperation Program with concrete priority projects.

In the transportation sector, he proposed creating the Digital Monitoring Center within OTS to oversee logistics flows, involving leading experts, with the aim of elevating regional connectivity to a new level.

Energy, water, and environmental priorities

Energy cooperation was identified as another strategic direction. Tokayev called for the creation of the Council on Best Practices in Energy Efficiency to promote sustainable development.

“Given that river water resources are our common heritage, we need new approaches to ensure their efficient use,” Tokayev said.

He proposed adopting a Joint Program on Water Resources, including digital monitoring of irrigation systems, wider use of drip irrigation, and improved reservoir efficiency.

Cultural and humanitarian initiatives

Highlighting the importance of cultural and humanitarian ties, Tokayev proposed holding a Creative Economy Forum in Almaty next year within the framework of the OTS Council of Elders.

He also suggested establishing the Turkic World Research Club within the Turkic Academy to foster cooperation among scholars and researchers.

“We must nurture the younger generation in the spirit of brotherhood and strengthen the cultural integration of our youth,” Tokayev said.